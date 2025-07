How close are Türkiye and US on F-16 jet sale deal?

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that the United States must approve a $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, saying the planned acquisition is in line with the ‘joint strategic interests’ of both Washington and Ankara. Ahmet Keser from Hasan Kalyoncu University explains. #F16FighterJets #MevlutCavusoglu #Biden