January 19, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ongoing conflict leaves Yemen's oncology hospitals shorthanded
Hunger, displacement and seven years of war have severely affected most of Yemen's health sector, especially for cancer patients. For years, the National Oncology Center in Sanaa has been caring for thousands. But like most facilities in Yemen, the ongoing conflict often leaves them short-handed. TRT World's Nizar Sadawi has the story.
Ongoing conflict leaves Yemen's oncology hospitals shorthanded
Explore