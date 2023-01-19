January 19, 2023
How will Russia react if Germany sends Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine?
Germany is under intense pressure to lift its objection to supplying Ukraine with Leopard tanks, But Berlin has opposed the move fearing it could escalate the conflict. Bradley Woodworth from the University of New Haven how Moscow will respond if Berlin supplies Ukraine with advance Leopard tanks. Russia #Germany #Leopardtanks
