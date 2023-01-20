January 20, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Just 2 Degrees: German Mine Protests, Pledges for Pakistan
In this episode, Reagan Des Vignes looks at the battle against a mining company in the German village of Lutzerath. Parts of Pakistan are still under water months after monsoon rains flooded a third of the country. Can billions of dollars in pledges help? And jellyfish populations – are they exploding? If so, what are the impacts on ocean ecosystems?
Just 2 Degrees: German Mine Protests, Pledges for Pakistan
Explore