Western allies meet on Ukraine after fresh arms pledge

Ukraine may have to wait a little longer to get its hands on German-made tanks. That was the conclusion of a meeting of 54 allied countries in Germany on Friday. The Contact Group in support of Ukraine was meeting to pledge more weapons and supplies, but Ukraine desperately wants tanks to repel future Russian offensives and retake occupied territory. Germany, which controls export licenses for the Leopard tank, is hesitating and wants more time. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.