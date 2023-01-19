Explosive claims in Prince Harry’s new book

This week on Nexus, we look at Prince Harry's candid memoir Spare. It has fast become the best-selling non-fiction title in the UK. While the Royal Family has mostly maintained a dignified silence about its salacious revelations, many of the media have not. The Prince, once a favourite of the tabloids and the public alike, now ranks as one of the least popular royals. And that's only going to get worse. Alongside claims many dismiss as whining, Prince Harry revealed he had killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. The Taliban say this is an admission of a war crime, while the media say it puts more British lives at risk. Helping us get to the bottom of these revelations is an expert panel including an Afghan government advisor, Meghan Markle's former bodyguard and Philip Ingram, a former British army colonel and two Royal experts. But amidst the silence of the Royal Family, there has been a lot of outrage in the national press as many criticise his constant complaining as indulgent as millions of ordinary Britons endure an unprecedented cost of living crisis. We speak to Meghan Markle's former bodyguard Steve Davies and ask whether the revelations, for example plans of Buckingham Palace and 25 Taliban killed will endanger Prince Harry, Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family.