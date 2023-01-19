January 19, 2023
More deaths reported as protesters gather in Peru's capital Lima
One more person has died in clashes between police and protesters in Peru's capital, as thousands continue to stream into Lima. Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte. And after weeks of violent confrontaions between police and protesters, she is claiming that some Peruvians are being blackmailed into joining the protests. Usman Aliyu Uba reports.
