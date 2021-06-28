WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korea to establish $2.6B ‘Iron Dome’-style defence system
Project aims to protect population in and around Seoul, which lies within range of North Korea’s artillery.
South Korea to establish $2.6B ‘Iron Dome’-style defence system
South Korea regularly beefs up security at its border with North Korea to counter threat from Pyongyang, March 24, 2021. / AP Archive
June 28, 2021

South Korea has approved plans to pursue a $2.6-billion artillery interception system, similar to Israel's "Iron Dome", designed to protect against North Korea's arsenal of long-range guns and rockets, the defence acquisition agency said.

A large part of the area surrounding Seoul, the capital, is home to about half the population of 52 million, and lies within range of the neighbour’s long-range guns and multiple rocket launchers.

Late last year the government's defence blueprint called for the development of a "Korean-style Iron Dome" that can defend Seoul and key facilities.

On Monday a committee presided over by Defence Minister Suh Wook approved the project, expected to be completed around 2035 at a cost of $2.6 billion, the Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement.

"Through this project, it is expected that the ability to respond to the threat of enemy long-range artillery will be strengthened, as well as securing domestic technology and creating domestic jobs," it said.

READ MORE: Biden, Moon share deep concerns on North Korea nuclear programme

The Ministry of National Defence has said while existing weapons such as the Patriot and THAAD missile defence systems are designed to target the North's increasingly capable short-range ballistic missiles, the new system aims to protect against long-range artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

Pyongyang does not comment on its military deployment, but experts believe most of North Korea’s 13,600 guns and multiple rocket launchers are positioned near the border, about 40 km (25 miles) distant from Seoul.

READ MORE: North Korea tests new guided missiles

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us