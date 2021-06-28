WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 30 dead in Al Shabab siege in Somalia’s Galmudug
Soldiers and civilians were killed when the insurgents used car bombs in an assault on a military base in central Somalia, triggering a fight.
At least 30 dead in Al Shabab siege in Somalia’s Galmudug
Al Shabab fighters usually attack bases run by government forces, but the army repel and pushed them back / Reuters
June 28, 2021

At least 30 people have been killed when Somalia's al Shabab group launched an attack in the country's semi-autonomous state of Galmudug, a security official said.

The insurgents used car bombs in the assault on a military base in Wisil town on Sunday, triggering a fight with government troops and armed locals, Major Mohamed Awale, a military officer in Galmudug told Reuters news agency.

"They attacked the base with two car bombs and fierce fighting that lasted over an hour followed," he said.

Thirty people, including 17 soldiers and 13 civilians, died in the fighting, Awale said.

"The car bombs damaged the military vehicles...residents were well armed and reinforced the base and chased the al Shabab."

The al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabab has been fighting in Somalia for more than a decade to try to topple the country’s central government and establish rule based on its interpretation of Sharia.

Fighters from the group frequently carry out gun and bomb assaults on a range of both civilian and military targets including busy traffic intersections, hotels and military bases.

READ MORE: Somali president extends his mandate for two years despite donor concerns

During the attack that lasted about an hour, Abdullahi Mohamed, a resident in Wisil said he and others had "crept and slept on the ground," and added he had personally seen about 30 people injured in the assault.

READ MORE: Somalia - Many dead in minibus explosion caused by landmine

The fighting lasted for more than two hours, according to a statement posted on the website of the Somalia state news agency, SONNA, adding that the armed group suffered heavy casualties in the fighting.

Those injured in the attack, the statement said, had been airlifted to the capital Mogadishu for treatment.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack via a statement on its Radio Al Andalus and said its fighters had killed over 30 soldiers and injured over 40 others.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us