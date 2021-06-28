WORLD
3 MIN READ
Report: Myanmar violence escalates as civilians pick up arms
The International Crisis Group has warned of more clashes as locals use hunting rifles and other weapons to fight back against the military junta.
Report: Myanmar violence escalates as civilians pick up arms
Myanmar has seen a rise in clashes between the military and 'self-defence' groups since the February coup. / AP
June 28, 2021

Violence in post-coup Myanmar has escalated as anti-junta "self-defence" forces step up to take on the military, a report said, warning of an "enormous" human cost if the regime uses its full power in subsequent crackdowns.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government, with more than 880 killed in a junta crackdown on dissent, according to a monitoring group.

In some areas, locals - often using hunting rifles or weapons manufactured at makeshift jungle factories - have formed "defence forces" to fight back.

READ MORE: Scores killed by Myanmar's troops

In response, the military has used helicopters and artillery, including against groups in northwestern Chin state and along the eastern border with Thailand.

"Faced with armed insurrection, the Tatmadaw [the Myanmar military] can be expected to unleash its military might against civilians," the International Crisis Group said on Monday.

"The human cost will be enormous – particularly for women, children and the elderly, who face the greatest hardships from violence and displacement."

Groups add to instability

Clashes have taken place in areas that have not seen conflict for decades, forcing humanitarian agencies into a race to set up new operations and supply lines, the ICG said.

An estimated 230,000 people have already been displaced by fighting and insecurity so far, the United Nations said last week.

The self-defence groups add to the volatile mix in the poor Southeast Asian country, where more than 20 ethnic rebel groups were already in various stages of the conflict with the state before the coup.

As the economy collapses, the new militias may "seek sources of revenue beyond the ad hoc community donations that have so far sustained them," the ICG warned.

It is also unlikely that the shadow "National Unity Government" - formed largely of lawmakers from Suu Kyi's ousted government - will be able to bring them under its control, it added.

Clashes involving civilian militias and the military have largely been restricted to rural areas.

But last week, at least six people died in a gun battle between security forces and a self-defence group in the country's second city of Mandalay.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us