WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several killed, dozens wounded in Bangladesh blast
Explosion on ground floor of building in capital Dhaka's Moghbazar area leaves at least seven dead and 50 others wounded, police say.
Several killed, dozens wounded in Bangladesh blast
Rescue workers work at the site after a blast in a shop that killed several people in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 27, 2021. / Reuters
June 27, 2021

At least seven people have been killed and more than 50 people wounded in an explosion in the Bangladeshi capital, according to police.

The cause of the blast, which occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey building on a busy street in Dhaka's Moghbazar area late on Sunday, was not immediately known.

"We have information so far that seven people died in the incident and 50 others have been admitted to hospitals," Shafiqul Islam, Dhaka city police commissioner, told reporters after visiting the scene.

Seven other nearby buildings and three buses were damaged in the explosion, he said.

Television footage showed mangled pillars, broken concrete and glass shards strewn across the street.

READ MORE:Migrant workers flee Dhaka as Bangladesh tightens curbs amid Delta surge

READ MORE:Several killed as Modi's Bangladesh visit sparks violent protests

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us