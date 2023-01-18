DRC Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters and arrest dozens

Police have fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday. Hundreds of protesters in the eastern city of Goma, were calling on authorities to carry out the withdrawal of the M23 rebel group. The trouble broke out a day after Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said the militia has yet to do so. Hilal Uzun has more.