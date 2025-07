Cavusoglu expects US to approve F-16 deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss the Ukraine conflict and the sale of F-16 fighter jets. Cavusoglu says the jets deal shouldn't be tied to Sweden and Finland's NATO bids, and he expects Washington to approve the purchase. TRT World's Yunus Paksoy has more from Washington.