One on One Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Iran has been at the center of human rights debates for decades. But in September, a popular uprising emerged over the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman. At least four people have been executed after being convicted on charges related to anti-government protests, and rights monitors estimate hundreds have been killed. Iran claims that Western criticism of the crackdown is political, and that "foreign intervention" has turned peaceful protests into violent demonstrations. But as an important actor in the region, Iran continues to seek co-operation with neighboring countries. On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the capital Ankara. TRT World sat down with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to talk about protests in Iran, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the dialogue taking place between Türkiye and Syria.
January 19, 2023
