Cavusoglu in US to seal F-16 deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is due in Washington on Wednesday to meet US counterpart Antony Blinken. As the F-16 fighter jets deal is close to being finalised, Ankara expects the Biden administration to ensure it gets the green light from Congress. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports from Washington. #f16deal #biden #türkiye