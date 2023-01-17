WORLD
Was 2022 the year of quiet quitting?
In July, a seventeen second TikTok video introducing the concept of Quiet Quitting went viral. The Creator Zaidleppelin said “it is not about outright quitting your job but quitting the idea of going above and beyond at work.” The idea of doing the absolute bare minimum in your job struck a chord with the public. A recent report by YorkTest found that following the video, Google searches for the term ‘quiet quitting’ increased 18,000% So is quiet quitting a real phenomenon? Guests: Kate Magee Editor of Management Today Cary Cooper Professor of Organisational Psychology, University of Manchester Chris Neville Secretary of Bury Trades Council and a union member
January 17, 2023
