US envoy says 'time is running out' to address climate crisis

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry says the world will eventually move to a low-carbon economy, but it may be too late to avoid the worst effects of climate change. Cassie Flynn from the UNDP Climate Promise weighs in on these sentiments from the US climate envoy. #Climatecrisis #Davos #JohnKerry