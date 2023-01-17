WORLD
Rain-soaked California battered by another round of floods
US President Joe Biden is set to travel to California's central coast Thursday, to areas devastated by extreme weather. And the State of California is bracing for more catastrophic damage - even as torrential rainfall is finally moving away. 8 million people are still under flood warnings. Weeks of rain have left at least 20 people dead, unstable terrain and a disaster declaration by the president. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
January 17, 2023
