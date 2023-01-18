WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU's China COVID-19 Crackdown
Covid-19 infections in China are rampant. 90% of people in Hunan province alone are thought to be carrying the virus. Some European countries have responded by demanding negative tests from anyone arriving from China. France, Italy and Spain have already imposed their own rules. China’s government says the restrictions are both ‘unreasonable and unacceptable’. So, is the EU’s Covid crackdown justified? Or, alternatively, does it perhaps not go far enough? Guests: Andy Mok Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for China and Globalization Dr Julian Tang Clinical Virologist at the University of Leicester Antoine Flahault Director of the Institute of Global Health Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
EU's China COVID-19 Crackdown
January 18, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us