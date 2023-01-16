WORLD
Pressure mounts on Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Germany's defence minister has stepped down after facing a barrage of criticism over her handling of the role - including Berlin's response to the Ukraine war. Her resignation comes as Berlin faces increasing pressure to send German-built battle tanks to Ukraine. It comes as Ukraine warns that Russian ally Belarus may be preparing to enter the war. Sarah Morice has more.
January 16, 2023
