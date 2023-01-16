January 16, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pressure mounts on Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Germany's defence minister has stepped down after facing a barrage of criticism over her handling of the role - including Berlin's response to the Ukraine war. Her resignation comes as Berlin faces increasing pressure to send German-built battle tanks to Ukraine. It comes as Ukraine warns that Russian ally Belarus may be preparing to enter the war. Sarah Morice has more.
Pressure mounts on Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Explore