WORLD
1 MIN READ
Italy's most wanted mafia boss arrested after 30 years on the run
To Italy where the country's most wanted mafia boss - Matteo Messina Denaro - has been arrested, in Sicily, after 30 years on the run. The 60-year old was detained at a private health clinic in the Sicilian capital Palermo. The Cosa Nostra boss was handed a life sentence in absentia back in 1992, for his role in the murders of two prosecutors. He also faces another life sentence for bomb attacks which left 10 people dead. And prosecutors believe Denaro is responsible for several other murders since the 1990s, including of a 12 year old boy. Simon Macgregor Wood reports.
Italy's most wanted mafia boss arrested after 30 years on the run
January 16, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us