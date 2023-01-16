Italy's most wanted mafia boss arrested after 30 years on the run

Italy's most wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro has been arrested, in Sicily, after 30 years on the run. The 60-year old was detained at a private health clinic in the Sicilian capital of Palermo. The Cosa Nostra boss was handed a life sentence in absentia back in 1992, for his role in the murders of two prosecutors. Journalist, Eric Lyman has more.