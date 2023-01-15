January 15, 2023
Romania reports cases of new COVID-19 variant Kraken
A new COVID-19 variant called Kraken is sweeping North America and experts are worried it may soon become the dominant strain across the world. The World Health Organization has announced that countries must issue mask mandates to keep infections at bay. Meanwhile, another disease with similar symptoms as the coronavirus and flu is causing concern in Romania. Abdulvehab Ejupi has more.
