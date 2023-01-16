January 16, 2023
Five people in court over Malang fatal post-match football crush
On Monday, three police officers and two other people are standing trial on criminal negligence charges over last October's fatal stadium incident in East Java. 135 people died in the worst football stadium disaster in almost sixty years. Police officers' firing of tear gas, is thought to be the main trigger for the crush. Claire Herriot looks back at what happened.
