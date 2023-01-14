January 14, 2023
Series of tornadoes strike southern US, batter Georgia, Alabama
The United States has been enduring extreme weather for several weeks. From heat waves to floods and snow storms, the damages incurred are estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. A wave of tornadoes in the south is the latest in a lengthy list of unfortunate events. Malik Fuda reports. #extremeweather #tornado #us
