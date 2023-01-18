Helicopter crash near Kiev kills 14, including interior minister

Ukraine’s interior minister, his deputy and all those onboard a government helicopter have died in a crash. At least one child was killed on the ground after it hit an apartment building in a suburb of the capital Kiev. The exact cause is unknown. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos appealing for more heavy weapons. Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his country’s response to Russia’s war but dodged questions about allowing German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.