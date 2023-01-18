January 18, 2023
Was the helicopter crash that killed Ukraine’s interior minister caused by sabotage?
At least 18 people, including several children and Ukraine's interior affairs minister, have been killed in a helicopter crash near a pre-school outside the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Greg Simons from Uppsala University talks about the Ukraine conflict and the possible cause of the helicopter crash. #HelicopterCrash #DenysMonastyrsky #Kiev
