Zelenskyy: Dnipro attack shows faster arms supplies needed

In Ukraine, the head of the army says Russian forces have shelled more than a dozen settlements near Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, including the nearby town of Soledar. And with the city of Dnipro reeling from a Russian missile strike that killed at least 44 people in an apartment block, Ukraine says the attack shows the need to speed up arms supply. While Britain has confirmed it will send a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks to help push back Russia's advance, Germany is feeling the pressure to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Auskar Surbakti has more.