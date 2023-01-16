Death toll from Russian strike on Ukraine apartment in Dnipro rises to 35

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35. The city's mayor says the chances that more survivors will be found are minimal. Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University discusses whether the strikes are part of a Russian strategy to demoralise the population. Ukraine #Russia #Dnipro