At least nine Palestinians have been injured when Israeli police stormed courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque compound, expelling worshipers and opening fire on them with rubber bullets.

Hundreds demonstrated after Friday prayers in response to a rally held by Jewish ultranationalists on Tuesday in which dozens had chanted “Death to Arabs” and “May your village burn.”

The Palestinians protested against insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, after online video showed some of the participants in the Tuesday march denigrating him.

Tuesday's rally was held to celebrate Israel's capture of East Jerusalem, including the Old City and its holy sites, during the 1967 war.

Police forcibly cleared Palestinians from the route of the march and provided security as many in the crowd made racist chants.

Israeli police gathered at Al Aqsa and fired at the Palestinian protesters with rubber-coated steel bullets, Anadolu Agency reporters on the site reported.

"At least nine Palestinians have been injured, three of them transferred to a hospital," Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement on Friday.

In a separate protest, the Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 47 people were injured after Israeli police confronted Palestinian protesters in northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli aggression risks unraveling the Gaza truce

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

The Old City became a flashpoint site earlier in the Muslim month of Ramadan where Israeli police used force against Palestinians protesting against forced evictions in Sheikh Jarrah.

Israeli aggression against Palestinians at Al Aqsa in Ramadan also triggered protests, resulting in a war on besieged Gaza in which more than 250 Palestinians, including 65 children, were killed.

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire came after 11 days of Israeli air strikes but was recently broken when Israel launched a new air assault over Gaza's sending incendiary balloons across the border.

Israel launched air strikes on Wednesday and Thursday, targeting what it said were Hamas facilities.

There were no casualties from the strikes, but the violence risked unraveling the truce brokered by Egyptian mediators, who have been meeting with both Israel and Hamas to solidify it.

Israel swore in a new government last weekend, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 years in power.

It relies on a fragile coalition of parties from across Israel's political spectrum, and is expected to try and sideline the Palestinian issue as much as possible.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for a future state.

It annexed the entire Jerusalem city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

The peace process ground to a halt more than a decade ago.

