Several dead in China gas line explosion
At least 12 people were killed and over 100 injured in the blast in a residential neighborhood in the Hubei province city of Shiyan.
A screenshot from a video of Xinhua news agency from a gas explosion in central China's Hubei province in June 12, 2021.
June 13, 2021

At least 12 people have been killed and more than 100 others injured after a gas line explosion ripped through a residential compound in central China's Hubei province, local officials said.

Rescue efforts were continuing, according to a statement from the disaster management bureau in the city of Shiyan on Sunday.

Videos shot by witnesses and verified by Beijing News show several buildings reduced to rubble and rescue workers carrying shocked survivors on stretchers.

Weak safety standards

The explosion took place at about 2230 GMT and an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the blast, the statement said.

Industrial accidents are common in China due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials tasked with enforcing them.

The blast comes a day after eight people were killed and three others injured when toxic methyl formate leaked from a chemical handling facility in the southwestern city of Guiyang.

