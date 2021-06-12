WORLD
3 MIN READ
Twin bombings cause several fatalities in Afghan capital
At least seven people killed and six others wounded when separate bombs hit two minivans in a mostly Shia neighbourhood in Kabul, Afghanistan's interior ministry says.
Twin bombings cause several fatalities in Afghan capital
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on June 12, 2021. / AP
June 12, 2021

Separate bombs hit two minivans in a mostly Shia neighbourhood in the Afghan capital, killing at least seven people and wounding six others, the Interior Ministry has said.

The attacks targeted minivans on the same road about 2 kilometres (1.25 miles) apart in a neighbourhood in western Kabul on Saturday, Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Ahmad Zia Zia, said.

It wasn't immediately clear what type of bombs were used and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. 

The Daesh group has carried out similar bombings in the area, including four attacks on four minivans earlier this month that killed at least 18 people.

READ MORE: Impending US retreat from Afghanistan is already raising alarm

Shia minority group Hazara 

The first explosion killed six people and wounded two and the second explosion in front of Muhammad Ali Jinnah hospital, where a majority of Covid-19 patients are admitted, killed one and wounded four.

The area where the explosions happened is largely populated by the minority Hazara ethnic group who are mostly Shia Muslims.

Shias are a minority in mostly Sunni Afghanistan, and the local Daesh affiliate has declared war against them.

Hundreds of Afghans are killed or injured every month in violence connected to the country’s constant war. 

But Hazaras, who make up around 9 percent of the population of 36 million people, stand alone in being intentionally targeted because of their ethnicity and their religion.

Violence and chaos continue to escalate in Afghanistan as the US and NATO continue their withdrawal of the remaining 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and 7,000 allied forces. 

The last of the troops will be gone by September 11 at the latest.

READ MORE: Gunmen kill Hazara coal miners in southwest Pakistan

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us