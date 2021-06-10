Assad regime forces, backed by Iran-aligned militant groups, have killed 11 people and injured 6 civilians in northwestern Syria, witnesses, civil defence officials said..

According to a statement by the organisation also known as The White Helmets, the attack targeted Iblin village in Idlib countryside on Thursday. Of the injured, three are in critical condition.

Russian-backed air strikes

In a separate but related development reported by Syrian opposition sources, Russian planes carried out air strikes on Al-Mozara, Belyun, and Kafar Avid villages in the southern Idlib countryside in the early morning hours of the day.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Over the past decade, around half a million people have been killed and more than 12 million had to flee their homes.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia in March 2020.

The Syrian regime, however, has consistently violated the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

