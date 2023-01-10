January 10, 2023
Can the US House of Representatives function under these conditions?
Republican Kevin McCarthy has been elected as the new US House speaker but with very precarious support. After 15 rounds of voting and massive compromises, the US legislature can finally get to work, but will it? John Brabender Republican Strategist Joel Rubin Democratic Strategist Aaron Kall Director of Debate at the University of Michigan
