Why is Greece trying to criminalise aid workers?

Government attempts to criminalise rescues at sea have failed again, as the case against aid workers in Greece is dropped. But after four years of costly legal wrangling, will humanitarians be deterred? Guests: Ines Avelas Head of Advocacy and Strategy at The Advocacy Team Nicola Canestrini Lead Defender of the Iuventa10 Crew Adriana Tidona European Migration Researcher at Amnesty International