Türkiye Readies to Launch New Defence Hardware in 2023
2022 was a bumper year for Turkiye's Defence industry. Export targets were exceeded, new markets opened. Now expectations have been set high for 2023, with a goal of $6 billion in exports. This year will also see testing of the country's newest homegrown defence technology, everything from unmanned aircraft, to amphibious assault ships and satellites. Several combat aircraft and UAVs are scheduled to make their maiden flights, including the latest Bayraktar TB3 drones. The UAVs will be deployed on Turkiye's future flagship, the TCG Anadolu, which is scheduled to be deployed this year. Ismail Demir, the head of the Presidency of Defence Industries, which oversees the country's defence production, said that nearly 2,000 companies are operating in the sector, and will be the driving force in creating more indigenous technology. So how will 2023 turn out for Turkish defence companies and what new markets is the country looking to tap? Guests: Khalil Dewan Defence Analyst Giray Sadik Political Analyst
Türkiye Readies to Launch New Defence Hardware in 2023
January 13, 2023
