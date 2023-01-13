January 13, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How will the discovery of classified documents impact Biden?
In the United States, a special counsel has been appointed to investigate the discovery of classified documents at the home and former office of President Joe Biden. The latest files date from the Obama administration and were found at his private residence in Delaware. Political analyst Greg Swenson explains. #classifieddocuments #Biden #BidenDocuments
How will the discovery of classified documents impact Biden?
Explore