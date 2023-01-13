January 13, 2023
Ukraine says it has become a de facto member of the NATO alliance
Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said his country has become a de facto member of the NATO alliance thanks to military assistance from the bloc. Reznikov said Kiev has weaponry and knows how to use it. Taras Repytskyi from the Society Initiatives Institute explores whether a dangerous escalation could be imminent. #Ukraine #NATO #Russia
