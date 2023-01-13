WORLD
Tesla boss lost billions in 2022 after Tesla stocks plummeted
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has turned into the world’s biggest loser. According to the Guinness book of World Records, the tech billionaire has lost more than $182 billion. Other estimates suggest it could be closer to $200 billion. Milica Pesic, executive director of the Media Diversity Institute, explains why. #ElonMusk #loss #Tesla
January 13, 2023
