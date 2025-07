Fellini’s Masterpiece Celebrates Diamond Anniversary

Federico Fellini's 8 ½ is considered a major milestone in cinematic storytelling. But it's also a seminal example of how cinema can be used for making personal statements. We talked about Fellini with Ian Christie who is a Professor of Film and Media History at the Birkbeck, University of London. Guest: Ian Christie, Professor of Film and Media History at Birkbeck, University of London