January 13, 2023
WORLD
Biden's Classified Documents: Republicans Demand Investigation
A special counsel has been appointed to investigate the discovery of classified documents in US President Joe Biden's home and former office. His lawyer has said the Department of Justice was immediately notified and the documents handed over. But Republicans are calling for their own investigation. TRT World’s Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
