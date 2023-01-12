January 12, 2023
Maintenance work underway in California to repair flood damages
At least 18 people have died in California after record-breaking rainfall battered the western United States. The deluge, known as an atmospheric river, has caused widespread damage across the country's most populous state. A dry spell has allowed crews to work to reopen roads and recover the bodies of victims, but more rain is expected, Claire Herriot reports.
