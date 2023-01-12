January 12, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will the UK government's response to the civil servants strike work?
The UK has been hit by waves of strikes over pay and conditions. Over a hundred thousand workers are preparing to hit the streets as the government tries to pass controversial anti-strike laws. An agreement seems to slipping further away; how will the chaos end? Guests: Robert Oulds Director of the Bruges Group Think Tank Adrian Weir Secretary of the Campaign of Trade Union Freedom Amanda Lennon Employment Lawyer and HR Director at Spencer West
Will the UK government's response to the civil servants strike work?
Explore