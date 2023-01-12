January 12, 2023
White House: There's no evidence of cyberattack at this point
Commercial flights are returning to normal after a computer glitch caused delays and cancellations on Wednesday. The system that failed, alerts pilots to potential dangers on their routes. In the past few hours, the Federal Aviation Administration has said the problem was caused by a damaged database file, and there's no indication of a cyber attack. Our North America Correspondent, Jon Brain, reports.
