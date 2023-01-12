January 12, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Police in Germany have cleared a camp occupied by climate activists
Police in Germany have cleared a camp occupied by climate activists in the western village of Luetzerath. The protesters had occupied the village since 2020 in an attempt to prevent its demolition to make way for brown coal extraction. As Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, the fate of the village highlights the divisions over Germany’s climate policy.
Police in Germany have cleared a camp occupied by climate activists
Explore