January 11, 2023
WORLD
Ukrainian and Russian representatives discuss "reunion corridor" in Ankara
Ukrainian and Russian human rights representatives met today in Ankara to discuss a possible "reunion corridor" that would include a number of humanitarian efforts aimed at assisting the most vulnerable people affected by the war in Ukraine. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto has more on the ongoing talks between the warring sides.
