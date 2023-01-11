Coinbase to slash 20% of workforce in second major round of cuts

Crypto exchange coinbase is slashing around a fifth of its workforce as it looks to preserve cash during a crypto market downturn. The exchange plans to cut 950 jobs, according to a blog post published Tuesday morning. Naeem Aslam is Chief Market Analyst at AvaTrade in London. We asked him if the industry can resurrect from its ashes after a 60% drop in valuation in recent months. #Coinbase #Cryptocurrencies #Bitcoin