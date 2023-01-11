January 11, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
North American leaders wrapped up summit with strong messages on migration
The North American Leaders Summit has wrapped-up in Mexico City, with pledges of co-operation between the so-called "Three Amigos" - the leaders of the US, Canada and Mexico. That's despite some tensions along the way. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has more has a look at some of the issues they addressed. #threeamigos #northamerica #migration
