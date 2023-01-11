Brazilian President Lula vows to reverse Bolsonaro era policies

Markets in Brazil are recovering after a sharp sell-off that occurred soon after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was inaugurated on New Year's Day. Investors were concerned by mixed messages from some members of Lula's new cabinet, sparking fears that the economy was in the wrong hands. But the president says he's committed to reversing controversial policies introduced by his fiscally- conservative predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Melinda Nucifora reports and Remi Piet, senior partner at Embellie Advisory, joins us from Miami.