January 10, 2023
Harry's memoir casts glaring light on British royal family feud
After much hype, leaks and days of headline grabbing attention, Prince Harry’s memoir has officially gone on sale. The book lifts the lid on royal life and exposes the details of Harry’s increasingly strained relations with his family. It has been translated into 16 languages and our correspondent Sarah Morice has got her hands on a copy.
